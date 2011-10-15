* Montpellier recover from two down to beat Dijon
* Lyon hit three first-half goals to beat Nancy
* Struggling Marseille denied in goalless draw
(Adds details, quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Oct 15 Montpellier and Olympique Lyon
notched spectacular wins to keep the pressure on leaders Paris
St Germain in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Montpellier overcame Dijon 5-3 as Olivier Giroud grabbed a
hat-trick to help them recover from a two-goal deficit while
Lyon beat Nancy 3-1 thanks to three first-half goals in an eight
minute spell including a Michel Bastos double.
PSG, who visit AC Ajaccio on Sunday, lead Montpellier and
Lyon on goal difference with all three teams on 20 points.
Lille grabbed a 3-1 comeback win at AJ Auxerre with late
goals by Dimitri Payet, substitute Ireneusz Jelen and Mathieu
Debuchy as the champions, who started with Joe Cole and Eden
Hazard on the bench, moved up one place to fourth on 19 points.
Olympique Marseille drew 0-0 at fifth-placed Toulouse,
leaving them 13th and awaiting a second league win this season.
Montpellier trailed to Benjamin Corgnet's double after 11
minutes but the hosts fought back with striker Giroud netting a
treble to become the league's top scorer on seven goals.
Montpellier, who have Ligue 1's best attack with 22 goals,
looked set to snatch top spot on goals scored but Dijon striker
Thomas Guerbert's last-minute strike left PSG top.
MICHEL BASTOS DOUBLE
Lyon, who welcomed back defender Cris from a long-term
injury layoff, were quick off the mark as Michel Bastos' brace
and a goal by Bafetimbi Gomis between the 25th and 32nd minutes
gave the seven-times champions a 3-0 lead.
South Korean striker Jung jo-Gook got a consolation with two
minutes left as Nancy, who have yet to win this season, stayed
bottom of the table on five points.
France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, back in the Lyon squad
after ankle surgery, made his first appearance of the season
when he came on as a first-half substitute.
Marseille, who host Arsenal in the Champions League on
Wednesday, were once again denied a victory following yet
another mediocre performance.
The 2010 Ligue 1 champions, who have won only one league
game this season despite having picked up six points from their
first two Champions League matches, were industrious at best and
had midfielder Charles Kabore sent off in the 58th minute.
But sports director Jose Anigo would not blame his team. "We
tried to play and we showed character and solidarity when we
were down to 10 men," he told the club's website (www.om.net).
"Arsenal will be another game. It's not the same
competition, there's no need to motivate the players."
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)