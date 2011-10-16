PARIS Oct 16 A Kevin Gameiro hat-trick earned Paris St Germain a 3-1 victory at promoted AC Ajaccio and a three-point lead at top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Gameiro scored twice in the space of four minutes after the break after Carl Medjani had cancelled out the France striker's second-minute opener.

PSG have 23 points from 10 games after notching their fourth consecutive league win, with Montpellier and Olympique Lyon on 20 in second and third place respectively.

Ajaccio remain second from bottom on seven points.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Cameroonese striker Vincent Aboubakar netted twice to help Valenciennes beat Sochaux 3-0 while Stade Rennes take on Lorient later on Sunday (1900) in a Brittany derby.