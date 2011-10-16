* PSG too classy for promoted AC Ajaccio
* Gameiro hat-trick puts PSG three clear at top
(adds Rennes v Lorient)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Oct 16 A Kevin Gameiro hat-trick earned
Paris St Germain a 3-1 victory at promoted AC Ajaccio and a
three-point lead at top of Ligue 1 on Sunday.
Gameiro scored twice in the space of four minutes after the
break after Carl Medjani had cancelled out the France striker's
second-minute opener.
PSG have 23 points from 10 games after notching their fourth
consecutive league win, with Montpellier and Olympique Lyon on
20 in second and third place respectively.
Stade Rennes are fifth on 18 points, one behind champions
Lille, after goals by Jires Kembo-Ekoko and Jonathan Pirtoipa in
each half gave them a 2-0 victory at home against Lorient in a
Brittany derby.
Ajaccio remain second from bottom on seven points.
"It's always nice to score a hat-trick but the most
important thing tonight is that we won," Gameiro told French TV
channel Foot Plus.
"These goals are a bit like (Filippo) Inzaghi's, I'm not
used to scoring goals like this," he added, referring to the
Italian striker's close-range efficiency.
"We had a hard time in the first half but we came out on
top. Let's continue like this and maybe we can hope to win the
title."
PSG, who have not won the French league since 1994, made a
flying start with Gameiro opening the scoring from close range
after Sylvain Armand had deflected a Nene corner.
Ajaccio hit back in the 24th minute when Medjani fired home
from inside the area and came close to a second on the stroke of
halftime but Salvatore Sirigu pulled off a spectacular save to
deny Richard Socrier.
PSG, however, had much more class and took control soon
after the restart.
In the 50th minute, Mohamed Sissokho headed a Christophe
Jallet cross into the path of Gameiro who poked the ball home.
Three minutes later, Gameiro latched onto a backpass from
Clement Chantome to make it three.
Elsewhere, 19-year-old Cameroonese striker Vincent Aboubakar
netted twice to help Valenciennes beat Sochaux 3-0.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)