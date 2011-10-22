PARIS Oct 22 Olympique Marseille finally found
some form in a 2-0 victory over promoted Ajaccio to slightly
appease protesting fans who stayed silent during Saturday's
Stade Velodrome clash.
While Andre Ayew's double gave under-pressure coach Didier
Deschamps some breathing space and lifted Marseille to 12th in
Ligue 1, south-coast rivals Montpellier went level at the top
with Paris St Germain after a 3-1 win at Caen.
PSG host Dijon on Sunday, when champions Lille, in fourth,
entertain third-placed Olympique Lyon.
Marseille, champions in 2010 and runners-up last term, have
been on a poor run since the start of the campaign and
supporters decided to keep quiet on Saturday in protest at what
they see as the team's lack of application.
An eerie atmosphere enveloped the Velodrome, which is also
being partially reconstructed, and Ayew worsened the mood on 20
minutes when his penalty and follow-up were saved.
The Ghanaian striker redeemed himself on the half-hour mark
with the opener after being set up by brother Jordan, and an
excellent header at the far post on 50 minutes doubled the
hosts' lead.
Early season revelations Montpellier moved onto 23 points
from 11 games thanks to goals from Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, John Utaka
and Younes Belhanda in Caen and despite having Joris Marveaux
sent off for a second booking on 64 minutes.
Beleaguered Girondins Bordeaux drew 1-1 at home with Stade
Brest and St Etienne overcame Valenciennes 1-0, as did Nancy at
home to Nice. Sochaux were held 1-1 by promoted Evian.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)