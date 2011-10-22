* Marseille beat Ajaccio 2-0 but fans protest
* Montpellier go joint top with 3-1 victory at Caen
PARIS Oct 22 Olympique Marseille finally found
some form in a 2-0 victory over promoted Ajaccio to slightly
appease protesting fans who stayed silent during Saturday's
Stade Velodrome clash.
While Andre Ayew's double gave under-pressure coach Didier
Deschamps some breathing space and lifted Marseille to 12th in
Ligue 1, south-coast rivals Montpellier went level at the top
with Paris St Germain after a 3-1 win at Caen.
PSG host Dijon on Sunday, when champions Lille, in fourth,
entertain third-placed Olympique Lyon.
Marseille, champions in 2010 and runners-up last term, have
been on a poor run since the start of the campaign and
supporters decided to keep quiet on Saturday in protest at what
they see as the team's lack of application.
An eerie atmosphere enveloped the Velodrome, which is also
being partially reconstructed, and Ayew worsened the mood on 20
minutes when his penalty and follow-up were saved.
The Ghanaian striker redeemed himself on the half-hour mark
with the opener after being set up by brother Jordan, and an
excellent header at the far post on 50 minutes doubled the
hosts' lead.
"There was a lot of quality and a lot of chances. The score
could have been much more," Deschamps, who surprisingly started
key midfielders Lucho Gonzalez and Alou Diarra on the bench
against the Corsicans, told reporters.
"Not everything has been resolved but it will allow us to
have more confidence and calmness."
Early season revelations Montpellier moved onto 23 points
from 11 games thanks to goals from Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, John Utaka
and Younes Belhanda in Caen and despite having Joris Marveaux
sent off for a second booking on 64 minutes.
Toulouse missed the chance to go third after a 0-0 draw at
Lorient in the late game, where Serbian defender Pavle Ninkov
was dismissed for the visitors midway through the second half
after two yellow cards.
Beleaguered Girondins Bordeaux, who lost injured Florian
Marange for six weeks, drew 1-1 at home with Stade Brest.
St Etienne overcame Valenciennes 1-0, as did Nancy at home
to Nice, while Sochaux were held 1-1 by promoted Evian.
