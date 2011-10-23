PARIS Oct 23 Nene's double helped Paris St Germain seal a 2-0 home win over promoted Dijon at the Parc des Princes to reclaim the outright lead in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger netted from close range following good work from Jeremy Menez on 42 minutes and completed the scoring on 90 with an angled drive off a post.

Although the ambitious hosts had most chances, Dijon mustered their own opportunities and were not overawed.

The visitors had a decent claim for a penalty in the second half before Nene grabbed his second goal after record signing Javier Pastore, Menez and Kevin Gameiro all went close for the capital club.

PSG, who continue to be linked in the media with a move for David Beckham, lead Montpellier by three points after 11 games following the south coast side's 3-1 win at Caen in Saturday's main programme of fixtures.

Olympique Lyon, six points behind PSG in fourth, visit champions Lille in the late game.

In Sunday's other match, Stade Rennes climbed to third after Julien Feret's goal 16 minutes from time sealed a 1-0 win at Auxerre.