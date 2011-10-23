* Nene scores twice as PSG win fifth game in row

PARIS Oct 23 Paris St Germain sealed a 2-0 home win over Dijon to reclaim the outright lead in Ligue 1 on Sunday while improving champions Lille moved to third after a battling 3-1 victory over Olympique Lyon.

Brazilian winger Nene netted from close range for PSG following good work from Jeremy Menez on 42 minutes and completed the scoring with his second on 90 thanks to an angled drive off the post.

Although the ambitious hosts had most chances at the Parc des Princes, promoted Dijon mustered their own opportunities and were not overawed.

The visitors had a decent claim for a penalty in the second half before Nene grabbed his second after record signing Javier Pastore, Menez and Kevin Gameiro went close for PSG.

"We showed we are capable of battling, that the group doesn't give up against opponents that were motivated and against whom we were viewed as big favourites," PSG coach Antoine Kombouare told reporters after the capital club won for a fifth straight game.

"Today we have done well but there is a long way to go."

PSG, who continue to be linked in the media with a move for David Beckham, lead Montpellier by three points after 11 games following the south coast side's 3-1 win at Caen in Saturday's main programme of fixtures.

Lille are four points behind PSG after coming from behind in the late game between the heavyweights.

Lyon's Jimmy Briand opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the first half after being wonderfully set up by Yoann Gourcuff.

Lille equalised on halftime when striker Moussa Sow netted with a sweet backheel after a rare error by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Montenegrin defender Marko Basa knocked Lyon down to fifth with a 64th-minute header from a corner.

English midfielder Joe Cole, on loan from Liverpool, then made the game safe with his second goal for the club on the counter attack.

In Sunday's other match, Stade Rennes climbed to fourth after Julien Feret's goal 16 minutes from time set up a 1-0 win at Auxerre.