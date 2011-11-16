PARIS Nov 16 Paris St Germain, who
entertain Nancy on Sunday, may be the Ligue 1 leaders in the
wake of a solid start to the season after spending big in the
transfer market but coach Antoine Kombouare has no guarantee he
will keep his job.
General manager Leonardo has said he met with former AC
Milan and Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti, although he did not
state that he offered his Italian friend the PSG job.
"When somebody buys a club, it is normal that there are
changes. We have to build. And we have to think about the
future, not only with Ancelotti," Leonardo, who joined in the
close season after wealthy buyers from Qatar took over, was
quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe.
"When Marseille lost three games, it was pure madness and
there were talks of a coach change. It's the life of a coach.
It's not a problem."
Unemployed Ancelotti has said he would prefer to stay in
England.
PSG have 30 points from 13 games and are unbeaten in the
league since losing to Lorient in their first outing in early
August.
Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon could welcome back Lisandro
Lopez when they host Stade Rennes on Friday after the Argentine
striker took part in Monday's training session following a
lengthy injury layoff.
Rennes, who are fifth, are likely to be without midfielder
Yann M'Vila after he left the pitch on a stretcher with a neck
brace in France's 0-0 draw against Belgium on Tuesday.
"It's a neck problem but it does not seem to serious," said
France coach Laurent Blanc after M'Vila was taken to hospital
for checks.
Lille, who travel to Toulouse on Friday, may be without
influential midfielder Florent Balmont again after being
sidelined for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury, coach Rudi
Garcia said.
Champions Lille, third on 24 points, will move within three
points of PSG if they win, while second-placed Montpellier can
join the capital side at the top if they beat improving
Olympique Marseille at home on Saturday.
