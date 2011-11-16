PARIS Nov 16 Paris St Germain, who entertain Nancy on Sunday, may be the Ligue 1 leaders in the wake of a solid start to the season after spending big in the transfer market but coach Antoine Kombouare has no guarantee he will keep his job.

General manager Leonardo has said he met with former AC Milan and Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti, although he did not state that he offered his Italian friend the PSG job.

"When somebody buys a club, it is normal that there are changes. We have to build. And we have to think about the future, not only with Ancelotti," Leonardo, who joined in the close season after wealthy buyers from Qatar took over, was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe.

"When Marseille lost three games, it was pure madness and there were talks of a coach change. It's the life of a coach. It's not a problem."

Unemployed Ancelotti has said he would prefer to stay in England.

PSG have 30 points from 13 games and are unbeaten in the league since losing to Lorient in their first outing in early August.

Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon could welcome back Lisandro Lopez when they host Stade Rennes on Friday after the Argentine striker took part in Monday's training session following a lengthy injury layoff.

Rennes, who are fifth, are likely to be without midfielder Yann M'Vila after he left the pitch on a stretcher with a neck brace in France's 0-0 draw against Belgium on Tuesday.

"It's a neck problem but it does not seem to serious," said France coach Laurent Blanc after M'Vila was taken to hospital for checks.

Lille, who travel to Toulouse on Friday, may be without influential midfielder Florent Balmont again after being sidelined for a couple of weeks with a thigh injury, coach Rudi Garcia said.

Champions Lille, third on 24 points, will move within three points of PSG if they win, while second-placed Montpellier can join the capital side at the top if they beat improving Olympique Marseille at home on Saturday. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)