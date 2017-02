PARIS Dec 3 Olivier Giroud scored one goal and laid on three as surprise packages Montpellier crushed Lorient 4-0 to open a five-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Giroud, the league's leading scorer, created Geoffrey Dernis's first-half opener. He then made it 2-0 with his 12th of the season before setting up John Utaka and Remy Cabella after the break to give Montpellier 36 points from 16 games.

Champions Lille moved up to second on 31 points after extending their unbeaten run to 14 matches when Eden Hazard grabbed the winner with a penalty 10 minutes from time in a 3-2 victory at Ajaccio.

Fourth-placed Stade Rennes travel to Nice later on Saturday (2000) while Paris St Germain, in third, host Auxerre on Sunday (1600).