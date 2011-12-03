* Giroud scores one and sets up three
* Lille second after 3-2 win at Ajaccio
PARIS, Dec 3 Montpellier's Olivier Giroud
scored one goal and laid on three more as Ligue 1's surprise
package crushed Lorient 4-0 to open a five-point gap at the top
of the standings on Saturday.
Giroud, the league's leading scorer, created Geoffrey
Dernis's first-half opener and made it 2-0 just after the break
with his 12th goal this season before setting up John Utaka and
Remy Cabella to give Montpellier 36 points from 16 games.
"We made it easy for ourselves in the second half by being
very efficient," Giroud told Canal Plus TV. "I love to score but
if I can create goals for my team mates, that's cool too."
Champions Lille moved up to second on 31 points after a 3-2
win at Ajaccio extended their unbeaten run to 14 games with Eden
Hazard grabbing the winner with a penalty 10 minutes from time.
Stade Rennes remained in fourth on 28 points after losing
2-0 at strugglers Nice having played the second half with 10 men
following defender John Boye's sending off in the 46th minute.
They still trail Paris St Germain, who welcome AJ Auxerre on
Sunday, by two points.
Montpellier again treated their home crowd to some fine,
quick-passing football and there was little Lorient could do to
counter it.
BEYOND DOUBT
Dernis latched on to a Giroud header to fire home in the
26th minute before the France striker was on target two minutes
into the second half after Fabien Audard failed to block a
Younes Belhanda free kick.
Giroud set up Utaka in the 62nd minute as the Nigeria
international put the result beyond doubt.
Second-half substitute Cabella rubbed salt in Lorient's
wounds by adding a fourth from a Giroud pass four minutes from
time.
Lille were made to work hard as they leapfrogged PSG into
second place.
Belgian prodigy Hazard started on the bench as Rudi Garcia
tried to rest him before next week's decisive Champions League
game against Trabzonspor but the Lille coach was forced to send
the forward on in the second half with a draw looming.
Aurelien Chedjou's own goal gave Ajaccio an early lead but
Lille hit back through Ludovic Obraniak and Marko Basa in the
12th and 16th minutes respectively.
Ilan equalised for the hosts eight minutes before the break
but Hazard popped up to score a late winner from the spot after
midfielder Florent Balmont was fouled.
