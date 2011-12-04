PARIS Dec 4 Jeremy Menez and Nene eased the pressure on coach Antoine Kombouare when they helped Paris St Germain snatch a 3-2 home win against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

France midfielder Menez set up Christophe Jallet's opener and netted from a Nene cross in the 76th minute after Dennis Oliech had equalised for the visitors.

Nene added a third with a penalty nine minutes from time and Dariusz Dudka scored a late goal in the closing stages as second-placed PSG narrowed the gap to three points with leaders Montpellier, who crushed Lorient 4-0 on Saturday.

PSG now have 33 points from 16 games and Kombouare, who looked on the brink of losing his job after three defeats in a row in all competitions, may not have to look over his shoulder at least until next weekend.

Elsewhere, Girondins Bordeaux beat Nancy 2-0 to move up to 12th on 19 points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John MehaffeyTo query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)