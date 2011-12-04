PARIS Dec 4 Jeremy Menez and Nene eased
the pressure on coach Antoine Kombouare when they helped Paris
St Germain snatch a 3-2 home win against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1
on Sunday.
France midfielder Menez set up Christophe Jallet's opener
and netted from a Nene cross in the 76th minute after Dennis
Oliech had equalised for the visitors.
Nene added a third with a penalty nine minutes from time and
Dariusz Dudka scored a late goal in the closing stages as
second-placed PSG narrowed the gap to three points with leaders
Montpellier, who crushed Lorient 4-0 on Saturday.
PSG now have 33 points from 16 games and Kombouare, who
looked on the brink of losing his job after three defeats in a
row in all competitions, may not have to look over his shoulder
at least until next weekend.
Elsewhere, Girondins Bordeaux beat Nancy 2-0 to move up to
12th on 19 points.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John MehaffeyTo query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)