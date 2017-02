PARIS Dec 10 Kevin Gameiro scored his first goal in eight weeks as Paris St Germain claimed a 1-0 win at Sochaux to move level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier who lost on Saturday.

The win gave PSG 36 points from 17 games, level with Montpellier, who went down 1-0 at Valenciennes to Foued Kadir's second-half strike but stayed top on goal difference.

Fifth-placed Stade Rennes were held to a 1-1 home draw by Stade Brest while sixth-placed Toulouse beat visitors Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal by Umut Bulut.

Later on Saturday (2000 GMT), eighth-placed Olympique Marseille host mid-table Girondins Bordeaux.