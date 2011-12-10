* PSG win 1-0 at Sochaux to join leaders
* Montpellier slump to 1-0 defeat at Valenciennes
* Marseille held by Bordeaux
(Adds Marseille v Bordeaux)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Dec 10 Kevin Gameiro scored his
first goal in eight weeks as Paris St Germain claimed a 1-0 win
at Sochaux to move level on points with Ligue 1 leaders
Montpellier who lost on Saturday.
The win gave PSG 36 points from 17 games, level with
Montpellier, who went down 1-0 at Valenciennes to Foued Kadir's
second-half strike but stayed top on goal difference.
Olympique Marseille, who qualified for the Champions League
last 16 earlier this week, were left in eighth place 11 points
off the pace after a disappointing goalless draw at home to
improving Girondins Bordeaux.
Fifth-placed Stade Rennes were also held in a 1-1 draw at
home to Stade Brest while sixth-placed Toulouse beat visitors
Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-1 with a last-minute goal by Umut Bulut.
On Sunday, champions Lille, third on 31 points, will look to
extend their unbeaten run to 16 games when they host Dijon while
fourth-placed Olympique Lyon travel to Lorient.
France striker Gameiro, who had not scored in Ligue 1 since
Oct. 16, fired home a fine cross shot after dribbling past
Sochaux keeper Teddy Richert in the 20th minute.
WEARY PSG
Despite a few pieces of individual skill from Nene and
Javier Pastore, PSG looked weary after the break and coach
Antoine Kombouare decided to try to hang on to their lead.
With 10 minutes left he replaced Pastore and attacking
midfielder Jeremy Menez with defenders Sylvain Armand and Siaka
Tiene as PSG kept their first clean sheet in six league games.
"We played well in the first half but could not keep it up
after the break," PSG defender Mamadou Sakho told French TV
channel Foot Plus. "But we won, so we're satisfied."
In Valenciennes, Montpellier were a pale shadow of the side
that had scored seven goals in their last two games and Ligue 1
top scorer Olivier Giroud barely created a chance.
Valenciennes dominated and were rewarded a minute after the
break when Geoffrey Jourdren parried David Ducourtioux's fierce
shot into the path of Foued Kadir who poked the ball home.
"We failed to play our usual football," Giroud, who scored
one goal and set up three more last weekend in an impressive 4-0
hammering of Lorient, told Foot Plus.
"They Valenciennes) played it like a Cup game while we were
not as sharp as usual. It's a setback. Maybe, when you see you
can't win a game you should just try not to lose it."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)