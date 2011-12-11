PARIS Dec 11 Lille recovered from their
painful Champions League exit to beat Dijon 2-0 at home and move
two points behind French leaders Montpellier on Sunday.
The Ligue 1 champions, whose 0-0 draw with Trabzonspor on
Wednesday knocked them out of Europe, returned to their
Metropole stadium with renewed purpose and Moussa Sow's
close-range header on 16 minutes gave them the lead.
Winger Eden Hazard made it 2-0 early in the second half
following a well-worked move involving Sow and Joe Cole as Lille
racked up a 16th domestic game unbeaten.
Sow and Cole, with an acrobatic volley, both also hit the
post amid a cacophony of singing for the home fans.
Promoted Dijon had their moments, striking the woodwork and
having an effort cleared off the line, but third-placed Lille
stood firm to close the gap on Montpellier who lost 1-0 at lowly
Valenciennes on Saturday.
Paris St Germain won 1-0 at Sochaux on Saturday to stay
level on points with Montpellier in second.
In Sunday's other early match, Auxerre beat fellow
strugglers Nice 2-1.
Olympique Lyon, who performed a near miracle in making the
Champions League knockout stages in midweek by thumping Dinamo
Zagreb 7-1 away, return to domestic action with a trip to
Lorient later (1900 GMT).
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories