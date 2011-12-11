PARIS Dec 11 Lille recovered from their painful Champions League exit to beat Dijon 2-0 at home and move two points behind French leaders Montpellier on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 champions, whose 0-0 draw with Trabzonspor on Wednesday knocked them out of Europe, returned to their Metropole stadium with renewed purpose and Moussa Sow's close-range header on 16 minutes gave them the lead.

Winger Eden Hazard made it 2-0 early in the second half following a well-worked move involving Sow and Joe Cole as Lille racked up a 16th domestic game unbeaten.

Sow and Cole, with an acrobatic volley, both also hit the post amid a cacophony of singing for the home fans.

Promoted Dijon had their moments, striking the woodwork and having an effort cleared off the line, but third-placed Lille stood firm to close the gap on Montpellier who lost 1-0 at lowly Valenciennes on Saturday.

Paris St Germain won 1-0 at Sochaux on Saturday to stay level on points with Montpellier in second.

In Sunday's other early match, Auxerre beat fellow strugglers Nice 2-1.

Olympique Lyon, who performed a near miracle in making the Champions League knockout stages in midweek by thumping Dinamo Zagreb 7-1 away, return to domestic action with a trip to Lorient later (1900 GMT).

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)

