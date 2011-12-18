PARIS Dec 18 Stade Rennes lost ground in the Ligue 1 title race when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at bottom club AC Ajaccio on Sunday.

Defender Fousseni Diawara scored from close range with seven minutes left. Rennes are seventh in the table with 29 points from 18 games, eight points behind leaders Montpellier who drew 1-1 against Toulouse on Saturday.

Despite their second win of the season, AC Ajaccio stayed bottom on 12 points, six from safety.

Girondins Bordeaux moved up to ninth on 23 points when a first-half goal from Ludovic Sane gave them a 1-0 home win against Sochaux.

Later on Sunday, second-placed Paris St Germain can take the lead if they beat champions Lille amid speculation that David Beckham is about to join the club.

