PARIS Dec 18 Stade Rennes lost ground in
the Ligue 1 title race when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at
bottom club AC Ajaccio on Sunday.
Defender Fousseni Diawara scored from close range with seven
minutes left. Rennes are seventh in the table with 29 points
from 18 games, eight points behind leaders Montpellier who drew
1-1 against Toulouse on Saturday.
Despite their second win of the season, AC Ajaccio stayed
bottom on 12 points, six from safety.
Girondins Bordeaux moved up to ninth on 23 points when a
first-half goal from Ludovic Sane gave them a 1-0 home win
against Sochaux.
Later on Sunday, second-placed Paris St Germain can take the
lead if they beat champions Lille amid speculation that David
Beckham is about to join the club.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)