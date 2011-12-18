* PSG trail Montpellier on goal difference

* Beckham no show at Parc des Princes (Adds quotes)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, Dec 18 Paris St Germain missed out on an opportunity to claim top spot in Ligue 1 when they were held to a goalless draw by champions Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The result left PSG in second place with 37 points from 18 games, behind Montpellier on goal difference after the leaders drew 1-1 at home with Toulouse on Saturday.

"Lille are a very solid team and they're tough to play," PSG keeper Salvatore Sirigu told reporters.

"But we put up a good defensive display in tough conditions and we're still level with Montpellier so that's a good thing."

Lille, who are unbeaten away from home in the league this season and who have not lost in their last 16 games in Ligue 1, are third on 35 points.

"It's a good point but we can be a bit frustrated because we played much better in the second half. However, our defence is very strong and we're still in the (title) race," Lille coach Rudi Garcia said.

One more round of matches will be played in Ligue 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday before a three-week winter break.

PSG, who had an opportunity to leapfrog Montpellier in the table, lacked creativity and Sirigu was forced to tip a fierce Florent Balmont blast over the bar in the 15th minute.

Antoine Kombouare's side came close five minutes later when Javier Pastore crossed to Kevin Gameiro, whose right-footed attempt went just wide.

Lille had the best chance in the 77th minute when Idrissa Gueye's powerful shot was punched clear by Sirigu with Rudi Garcia's team dominating possession.

Kombouare replaced Pastore and Gameiro with Sylvain Armand and Guillaume Hoarau in a late attempt to snatch all three points but the Lille defence kept their composure.

The Parc des Princes was packed following reports that David Beckham might turn up prior to signing an 18-month contract with the French club but the former England international was not sighted.

Earlier, Stade Rennes lost ground in the title race when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at bottom club AC Ajaccio.

Defender Fousseni Diawara scored from close range with seven minutes left. Rennes are seventh in the table, eight points off the pace.

Despite their second win of the season, AC Ajaccio stayed bottom on 12 points, six from safety.

Girondins Bordeaux moved up to ninth on 23 points when a first-half goal from Ludovic Sane gave them a 1-0 home win against Sochaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey and John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)