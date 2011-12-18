* PSG trail Montpellier on goal difference
* Beckham no show at Parc des Princes
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Dec 18 Paris St Germain missed out
on an opportunity to claim top spot in Ligue 1 when they were
held to a goalless draw by champions Lille at the Parc des
Princes on Sunday.
The result left PSG in second place with 37 points from 18
games, behind Montpellier on goal difference after the leaders
drew 1-1 at home with Toulouse on Saturday.
"Lille are a very solid team and they're tough to play," PSG
keeper Salvatore Sirigu told reporters.
"But we put up a good defensive display in tough conditions
and we're still level with Montpellier so that's a good thing."
Lille, who are unbeaten away from home in the league this
season and who have not lost in their last 16 games in Ligue 1,
are third on 35 points.
"It's a good point but we can be a bit frustrated because we
played much better in the second half. However, our defence is
very strong and we're still in the (title) race," Lille coach
Rudi Garcia said.
One more round of matches will be played in Ligue 1 on
Tuesday and Wednesday before a three-week winter break.
PSG, who had an opportunity to leapfrog Montpellier in the
table, lacked creativity and Sirigu was forced to tip a fierce
Florent Balmont blast over the bar in the 15th minute.
Antoine Kombouare's side came close five minutes later when
Javier Pastore crossed to Kevin Gameiro, whose right-footed
attempt went just wide.
Lille had the best chance in the 77th minute when Idrissa
Gueye's powerful shot was punched clear by Sirigu with Rudi
Garcia's team dominating possession.
Kombouare replaced Pastore and Gameiro with Sylvain Armand
and Guillaume Hoarau in a late attempt to snatch all three
points but the Lille defence kept their composure.
The Parc des Princes was packed following reports that David
Beckham might turn up prior to signing an 18-month contract with
the French club but the former England international was not
sighted.
Earlier, Stade Rennes lost ground in the title race when
they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at bottom club AC Ajaccio.
Defender Fousseni Diawara scored from close range with seven
minutes left. Rennes are seventh in the table, eight points off
the pace.
Despite their second win of the season, AC Ajaccio stayed
bottom on 12 points, six from safety.
Girondins Bordeaux moved up to ninth on 23 points when a
first-half goal from Ludovic Sane gave them a 1-0 home win
against Sochaux.
