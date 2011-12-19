PARIS Dec 19 The return of Lisandro Lopez
has spurred Olympique Lyon back into contention at home and in
Europe and the seven-times French champions will head into the
mid-season break on a roll if they beat Valenciennes on
Wednesday.
A month ago they were virtually out of the Champions League
and seven points off the pace in Ligue 1, but the return of the
Argentine striker who missed 12 weeks with an ankle injury has
coincided with an upturn in the club's fortunes.
He has scored four times in four league matches as Lyon have
narrowed the gap with leaders Montpellier to two points and sit
dangerously in fourth place.
Last weekend Lisandro scored the winner in a 2-1 home win
against Evien Thonon Gaillard even though he is still not 100
percent fit.
"There's been a lot of talk about my health, about the fact
that I'm fragile, but my satisfaction is that I gave this
victory to Lyon," Lisandro told the club's TV channel OLTV.
"He is not at his best physically, I admit it, but he gives
everything and he makes the difference," coach Remi Garde said.
Lyon have lost eight games in all competitions this season,
seven of those without their talisman.
Since he returned, Lyon have won five matches in a row,
including a 7-1 victory at Dinamo Zagreb that sent them into the
Champions League last 16 against all the odds.
Lyon, who have 35 points from 18 games, could now head into
the three-week winter break on top of the standings should
Montpellier, Paris St Germain and Lille falter.
Leaders Montpellier travel to Evian on Wednesday having lost
and drawn their last two matches with influential midfielder
Younes Belhanda admitting he is weary after a scintillating
start to the season.
"I need a rest, I'm reaching saturation point," the
21-year-old Belhanda, voted the best Ligue 1 player of November,
told sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.
"The winter break will be most welcome for the team and
especially for me."
Montpellier, who have 37 points, lead second-placed PSG on
goal difference, with the club from the capital not sparkling in
a mediocre goalless draw against Lille on Sunday.
PSG travel to in-form St Etienne, who jumped up to fifth on
30 points after winning four of their last five league games.
Champions Lille, who lead Lyon on goal difference, take on
lowly Nice on Wednesday.
"The point we snatched (against PSG) will be a good point if
it's followed by three against Nice," coach Rudi Garcia told
reporters.
Olympique Marseille, nine points off the pace in eighth
place, travel to strugglers Nancy on Tuesday, three days after
their stoppage-time win against Lorient.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)