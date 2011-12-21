PARIS Dec 21 Montpellier's Ligue 1 lead was in danger after they slumped to a 4-2 defeat at Evian Thonon Gaillard on Wednesday in their final game before the three-week winter break.

Montpellier, who have 37 points from 19 games, conceded three goals in the space of eight minutes and second-placed Paris St Germain can now take over top spot with a point at in-form St Etienne later on Wednesday.

Champions Lille are one point off the pace after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 4-4 home draw against Nice.

Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon, on 35 points, faltered with a 1-0 defeat at Valenciennes.