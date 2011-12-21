PARIS Dec 21 Montpellier's Ligue 1 lead
was in danger after they slumped to a 4-2 defeat at Evian Thonon
Gaillard on Wednesday in their final game before the three-week
winter break.
Montpellier, who have 37 points from 19 games, conceded
three goals in the space of eight minutes and second-placed
Paris St Germain can now take over top spot with a point at
in-form St Etienne later on Wednesday.
Champions Lille are one point off the pace after conceding a
last-gasp equaliser in a 4-4 home draw against Nice.
Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon, on 35 points, faltered with a
1-0 defeat at Valenciennes.
