PARIS Jan 14 Nene scored two goals and set up another to earn new coach Carlo Ancelotti a winning Parc des Princes debut as Paris St Germain beat Toulouse 3-1 to retain their Ligue 1 lead on Saturday.

The Brazilian, arguably the best PSG player this season, opened the scoring from inside the box before the interval and set up Argentine Javier Pastore for the second after the break.

He then put the result beyond doubt in the 68th minute with a solo goal to give PSG 43 points from 20 games. Daniel Braaten scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the closing stages of a lively match.

PSG still lead Montpellier by three points after the Southerners beat Olympique Lyon 1-0 courtesy of an Olivier Giroud second-half goal.

Lille, who travel to Olympique Marseille on Sunday, are third on 36 points with Lyon in fourth one point behind.