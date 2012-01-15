PARIS Jan 15 Lille's hopes of retaining their Ligue 1 title suffered a severe blow when they were sunk by two goals from Loic Remy in a 2-0 defeat at Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

France striker Remy rewarded Marseille's domination as Didier Deschamps's side continued their impressive run and stayed on track for a Champions League spot next season.

Third-placed Lille, who have 36 points from 20 games, now trail Paris St Germain by seven points after the leaders beat Toulouse 3-1 on Saturday.

Marseille, who have won seven and drawn two of their last nine games in all competitions, are sixth and two points adrift of Lille. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)