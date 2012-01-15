* Marseille close in on Champions League spot
* Remy says he will not be joining Tottenham
(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS Jan 15 Lille's hopes of retaining
their Ligue 1 title suffered a severe blow when they were sunk
by two goals from Loic Remy in a 2-0 defeat at Olympique
Marseille on Sunday.
France striker Remy rewarded Marseille's domination as
Didier Deschamps's side continued their impressive run and
stayed on track for a Champions League spot next season.
Third-placed Lille, who have 36 points from 20 games, now
trail Paris St Germain by seven points after the leaders beat
Toulouse 3-1 on Saturday.
Marseille, who have won seven and drawn two of their last
nine games in all competitions, are sixth and two points adrift
of Lille.
"We scored two nice goals and kept a clean sheet," coach
Deschamps told Canal Plus television after his side inflicted
Lille's first league defeat for five months.
"Our game is more simple now," he added referring to
Marseille's direct approach. "It is important to continue like
this."
While the home team were minus brothers Jordan and Andre
Ayew, on African Nations Cup duty with Ghana, Lille were without
Senegal striker Moussa Sow who is preparing for the same
competition.
Marseille controlled possession but Mickael Landreau was not
tested in goal until the 21st minute when he parried a Remy
volley from a delightful Mathieu Valbuena cross.
On the stroke of halftime Remy broke down the right flank
and his centre was met by a volley from Benoit Cheyrou that was
saved by Landreau.
Cheyrou suffered a knock early in the second half and was
replaced by Brandao who is back from a loan spell in Brazil.
Marseille went ahead in the 61st minute when Remy headed in
a centre from Valbuena.
Remy then made it 2-0 with seven minutes to go, beating
Landreau at the end of an unchallenged 40-metre solo raid.
"The teams coming to the Stade Velodrome now fear us. That
was not the case before," he said before denying he would leave
Marseille during the January transfer window.
Remy has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotpsur and
the London club's manager, Harry Redknapp, was spotted in the
crowd on Sunday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)