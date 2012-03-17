UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
PARIS, March 17 Christophe Jallet scored a superb last-gasp goal as Paris St Germain retained their Ligue 1 lead with a 2-2 draw at Caen on Saturday.
Jallet chested down a Jeremy Menez cross and fired a volley into the net one minute into stoppage time to put PSG on 59 points from 28 matches.
PSG, who are unbeaten in all competitions since coach Carlo Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare in December, now lead Montpellier by two points after the second-placed side were beaten 1-0 by Nancy.
Olympique Marseille's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered yet another setback when they dropped to ninth following a 2-1 home defeat by Dijon. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.