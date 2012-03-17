PARIS, March 17 Christophe Jallet scored a superb last-gasp goal as Paris St Germain retained their Ligue 1 lead with a 2-2 draw at Caen on Saturday.

Jallet chested down a Jeremy Menez cross and fired a volley into the net one minute into stoppage time to put PSG on 59 points from 28 matches.

PSG, who are unbeaten in all competitions since coach Carlo Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare in December, now lead Montpellier by two points after the second-placed side were beaten 1-0 by Nancy.

Olympique Marseille's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered yet another setback when they dropped to ninth following a 2-1 home defeat by Dijon. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)