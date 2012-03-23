(Adds Remy sidelined)

PARIS, March 23 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Olympique Marseille need a quick reaction at third from bottom Nice on Saturday (1800 GMT) after the embarrassing French Cup exit to third division Quevilly in midweek, their seven consecutive defeat.

Ninth-placed Marseille, who host Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, have lost their last five league games.

"We are clearly deep in a hole. Either we stay here or we lift our heads up," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

Marseille centre back Nicolas Nkoulou is suspended while striker Loic Remy is out because of a painful thigh. Playmaker Mathieu Valbuena is back from suspension.

* Leaders Paris St Germain are focusing on the league after being eliminated by Olympique Lyon in the French Cup, their first defeat since Carlo Ancelotti took over as coach in December.

PSG, two points ahead of second-placed Montpellier, entertain Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday (1900).

"This defeat did not hurt us too much. We must forget it as soon as possible. We have a very important game on Sunday and we want to be French champions," the club's Brazilian centre half Alex told a news conference.

Bordeaux, in eighth spot, travel without Yoan Gouffran who has a sprained ankle.

* Montpellier, eliminated by third tier Gazelec Ajaccio in the French Cup, host sixth-placed St Etienne on Saturday (1800).

The home team welcome back defender Vitorino Hilton and midfielder Benjamin Stambouli after they were sent off at Nancy last weekend.

* Olympique Lyon seek a fourth consecutive win when they entertain second from bottom Sochaux on Saturday (1800).

"Not long ago nobody believed in us ... now a lot of people are counting on our team," said Brazilian winger Michel Bastos.

Lyon are fifth, four points behind third-placed Lille. (Writing by Gregory Blachier,; editing by Tony Jimenez)