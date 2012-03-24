PARIS, March 24 Montpellier climbed to the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday when they defeated St Etienne 1-0 at home thanks to a superb late Olivier Giroud goal.

Giroud volleyed in from outside the box on 89 minutes to send Montpellier up to 60 points from 29 games, one ahead of Paris St Germain who host Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.

Olympique Marseille, who had lost their last five league games, could only manage a 1-1 draw at strugglers Nice after Charles Kabore was sent off in first half stoppage-time.

Nice's Fabian Monzon scored from the penalty spot after 76 minutes to cancel out Andre Ayew's opener in the 56th minute.

Marseille host Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday but had centre back Souleymane Diawara substituted after just six minutes with a knee injury.

They are eighth on 40 points while Nice are 18th on 28 points in the 20 team-table, one from safety.

Eden Hazard, being watched by a host of top European clubs, shone again as he scored a penalty and set up another goal to help third-placed Lille win 3-0 at midtable Evian.

Hazard put the champions ahead on 36 minutes after he was fouled in the box. Dimitri Payet doubled their lead in the 55th minute after a Hazard pass and Benoit Pedretti completed the victory 12 minutes later.

Lille occupy the Champions League playoff round berth on 53 points.

Goals from Dejan Lovren and Bafetimbi Gomis earned Olympique Lyon a 2-1 home win over Sochaux which moved Remi Garde's side up to fourth on 49 points. Sochaux are 19th on 27 points. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)