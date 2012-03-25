(Add quotes, details)
PARIS, March 25 Paris St Germain's faltering
Ligue 1 title challenge suffered another blow when they were
held to a 1-1 home draw by Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday.
PSG are level with Montpellier on 60 points from 29 games
but the unfashionable southern side, who reclaimed top spot on
Saturday thanks to a last-gasp 1-0 win over St Etienne, lead on
goal difference.
Visitors Bordeaux took the lead on 77 minutes when Nicolas
Maurice-Belay set up Cheick Diabate who scored into an empty net
but Guillaume Horau equalised for the hosts four minutes later
with a powerful shot from a superb Mathieu Bodmer heel pass.
Bordeaux moved up to eighth place on 41 points.
Four days after their first defeat in four months in the
French Cup, Paris played poorly once again.
"Obviously, it was not a good game. We struggled to develop
our moves, we had to react once again," PSG football director
Leonardo told French television Canal+.
"This game had been exhausting because we did not have the
control. You suffer when you trail your opponent on the
scoreboard," he added.
Paris had the first chances but Alex headed the ball against
the post on 29 minutes and keeper Cedric Carasso brilliantly
denied Mohamed Sissoko shoot from outside the box.
Bordeaux reacted when Jaroslav Plasil hit the woodwork five
minutes before Diabate netted. Keeper Salvatore Sirigu had to
make a superb save to deny Diabate again only one minute after
Hoarau equalised.
Toulouse climbed back to fourth when they defeated bottom
side Auxerre 1-0 at home thanks to a Franck Tabanou goal.
Tabanou shot from outside the box on 38 minutes to take his
side to 50 points, three adrift of third-placed Lille.
Auxerre, who appointed Jean-Guy Wallemme as their new coach
this week, are on 24 points, five from safety.
Koro Kone and Younousse Sankhare scored either side of
halftime to help Dijon beat Caen 2-0 at home.
Dijon moved up to 13th on 33 points and Caen stayed 17th,
just above the relegation zone on 29 points.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)