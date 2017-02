PARIS, March 31 St Etienne's Champions League hopes suffered a major blow on Saturday when they lost their third Ligue 1 game in a row, a 3-2 home defeat by struggling Nice.

Anthony Mounier struck twice and Francois Clerc poked the winner a minute from time as St Etienne stayed sixth with 46 points from 30 games, seven points adrift of third-placed Lille. Nice are sixth from bottom.

The top two teams qualify for next season's Champions League and the third-placed side goes through to a playoff tie.

Later on Saturday Paris St Germain will leapfrog leaders Montpellier if they avoid defeat at Nancy.

Montpellier's game at Olympique Marseille has been put back to April 11. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)