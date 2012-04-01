PARIS, April 1 Eden Hazard scored one and set up the other as Lille revived their hopes of retaining their Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win against Toulouse that narrowed the gap with leaders Montpellier to four points on Sunday.

In-form Belgium midfielder Hazard opened the scoring from the spot and set up Dimitri Payet for the second on the half hour as hosts Lille stayed third with 56 points from 30 games.

Montpellier, whose game at Olympique Marseille was postponed to April 11, have 60 points and lead Paris St Germain on goal difference after Carlo Ancelotti's side were humbled 2-1 at Nancy on Saturday.

Toulouse stayed fourth on 50 points.

Lille, who have now won their last three league games, were in a class of their own in the first half and Toulouse were lucky to reach halftime with only two-goal deficit.

Hazard converted from the spot after he was brought down in the box to give Lille a 12th-minute lead.

Payet then chested the ball down from a Hazard cross and volleyed home to make it 2-0 and it took a couple of fine saves by Ali Ahamada to keep Toulouse in contention.

They reduced the arrears on the hour when Serge Aurier netted from close range as Lille sat back and waited for counter-attacking opportunities.

On one of them, Toulouse's Pantxi Sirieix was shown a straight red card for a rough tackle on Nolan Roux.

Later on Sunday (1900 GMT), Olympique Lyon will be looking to stay in the hunt for a Champions League playoff spot when they travel to Stade Rennes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)