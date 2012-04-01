PARIS, April 1 Eden Hazard scored one and set up
the other as Lille revived their hopes of retaining their Ligue
1 title with a 2-1 win against Toulouse that narrowed the gap
with leaders Montpellier to four points on Sunday.
In-form Belgium midfielder Hazard opened the scoring from
the spot and set up Dimitri Payet for the second on the half
hour as hosts Lille stayed third with 56 points from 30 games.
Montpellier, whose game at Olympique Marseille was postponed
to April 11, have 60 points and lead Paris St Germain on goal
difference after Carlo Ancelotti's side were humbled 2-1 at
Nancy on Saturday.
Toulouse stayed fourth on 50 points.
Lille, who have now won their last three league games, were
in a class of their own in the first half and Toulouse were
lucky to reach halftime with only two-goal deficit.
Hazard converted from the spot after he was brought down in
the box to give Lille a 12th-minute lead.
Payet then chested the ball down from a Hazard cross and
volleyed home to make it 2-0 and it took a couple of fine saves
by Ali Ahamada to keep Toulouse in contention.
They reduced the arrears on the hour when Serge Aurier
netted from close range as Lille sat back and waited for
counter-attacking opportunities.
On one of them, Toulouse's Pantxi Sirieix was shown a
straight red card for a rough tackle on Nolan Roux.
Later on Sunday (1900 GMT), Olympique Lyon will be looking
to stay in the hunt for a Champions League playoff spot when
they travel to Stade Rennes.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)