PARIS, April 6 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Second-placed Paris St Germain must stop talking and focus on their game, striker Guillaume Hoarau said in the run up to their home clash against Olympique Marseille on Sunday (1900).

Paris, who failed to reclaim top spot when they lost 2-1 at Nancy last weekend, are level with leaders Montpellier on 60 points but the southern side are ahead on goal difference with one match in hand.

"We have been talking too much lately, enough is enough. We have to act better than talk," Hoarau told a news conference.

"We must find again what made us strong when the season began. The teams who think that it is possible to beat us now must be scared again."

Winger Jeremy Menez is doubtful with a sore ankle. Alex and Thiago Motta are back missing the last game with minor injuries.

* Montpellier play their first game in two weeks when they host 19th-placed Sochaux on Saturday (1700) after their tie at Marseille last weekend was postponed.

"It is annoying because we had a good dynamic. Having not played the last weekend could weigh on our physical form," full back Cyril Jeunechamp told a news conference.

The unheralded leaders now have their eyes on the title.

"We cannot claim we want to finish third or fourth anymore, people are no fools. Should we not clinch anything at last, we'd be very disappointed," Jeunechamp added.

* Joe Cole could start on the bench for the fourth consecutive game with champions Lille who travel to Brest on Saturday (1700).

The former England international lost his place in the starting team to Dimitri Payet who scored two goals to help Lille win their last three league games and reduce the gap with the top two to four points.

"Joe gave a lot since he arrived. When he is a little tired, it weighs on his features. But he has stayed an example in the changing room," his captain Rio Mavuba told daily L'Equipe.

Lille are still without centre back Aurelien Chedjou while midfielder Florent Balmont is out with a thigh injury.

Brest are 17th on 30 points, only three more than bottom side Auxerre, after they lost four matches in a row.

* Fourth-placed Olympique Lyon will be without forward Michel Bastos, who has a back injury, when they host Auxerre on Saturday (1900).

Lyon, who trail Lille by six points and still hope to clinch the Champions League playoff round berth, will also miss captain Cris through a calf injury.

Auxerre, who featured in the Champions League last season, are on 27 points, three from safety. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; additionnal reporting by Dimitri Moulins in Montpellier and Olivier Guillemain in Paris; Editing by Alison Wildey)