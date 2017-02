PARIS, April 7 Montpellier's Younes Belhanda inspired his team to a 2-1 home win against Sochaux as they opened a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday while Lille's title hopes were almost crushed by a 3-1 defeat at Stade Brest.

Morocco midfielder Belhanda was in a class of his own, scoring the first goal with Souleymane Camara adding the second to put Montpellier, who play their game in hand at Olympique Marseille on Wednesday, on 63 points with eight games left.

Champions Lille dropped seven points off the pace in third place following their defeat at Stade Brest.

Second-placed Paris St Germain take on arch-rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)