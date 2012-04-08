By Julien Pretot
| PARIS, April 8
A second-half goal by Alex gave
Paris St Germain a 2-1 home win against arch-rivals Olympique
Marseille on Sunday as Carlo Ancelotti's side remained in the
hunt for a first Ligue 1 title in 18 years.
Former Chelsea defender Alex headed home on 61 minutes, two
minutes after Andre Ayew had cancelled out Jeremy Menez's early
opener to put PSG on 63 points with seven games left.
They are second to Montpellier on goal difference but the
leaders have a game in hand, which they will play at Marseille's
Stade Velodrome on Wednesday.
PSG's display was passable at best, but it was enough to see
off Marseille who, despite some good spells at the Parc des
Princes, continued their poor run with a 10th defeat in their
last 11 games in all competitions. They remained ninth on 40
points.
The home side, who last won the French league in 1994,
finished the game with 10 men when holding midfielder Mohamed
Sissoko was sent off for a second bookable offence with three
minutes left.
Once again, Ancelotti fielded a team without a recognised
striker as Brazilian Nene, usually a winger, was used as number
nine with Menez and Javier Pastore to support him.
That trio proved too much to handle for Marseille as PSG
took the lead after only six minutes when Menez volleyed home
after Christophe Jallet had fluffed his attempt into the path of
the France winger.
The visitors, however, imposed a patient, possessive patter,
on the match but failed to create clear chances as PSG held
their one-goal advantage until the interval.
Marseille levelled just before the hour when Andre Ayew
headed home after being set up in the box by Loic Remy's header,
but they could not stay focussed and conceded from the re-start.
Alex beat Alou Diarra in the air to head home a corner kick
and restore PSG's advantage.
