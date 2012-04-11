PARIS, April 11 Montpellier stayed firmly on
track for their first Ligue 1 title when they preserved a
three-point lead at the top with a 3-1 win at Olympique
Marseille, who faced further discontent from the Stade Velodrome
crowd on Wednesday.
Montpellier once again benefited from a sterling performance
by Younes Belhanda, who struck a double, including a superb
volley into the top corner as the visitors claimed their first
win at Marseille from 21 attempts with Olivier Giroud also on
the scoreboard.
After handing Marseille their 11th defeat in 12 outings in
all competitions, Montpellier moved up to 66 points with seven
games left. Second-placed Paris St Germain's are on 63.
Marseille, who are hoping to win the League Cup final
against Olympique Lyon on Saturday to save their season, stayed
ninth on 40 points, eight points above the relegation zone.
Olympique Marseille's largest fans group, the South Winners,
had asked their team to lose against Montpellier in order to
prevent arch-rivals PSG from clinching the title.
"Stay true to yourselves... lose", claimed a banner in the
Stade Velodrome.
Marseille duly delivered as both teams played a lively game
in hand.
Belhanda put Montpellier ahead in the seventh minute by
converting a penalty which was awarded following a handball by
Djimi Traore.
Marseille levelled on 33 minutes through Stephane Mbia's
downward header from a Benoit Cheyrou free kick.
Giroud scored his 17th goal of the season when he volleyed
home a Souleymane Camara cross from the right four minutes into
the second half.
Morocco midfielder Belhanda wrapped it up in the 71st minute
when he chested down a Giroud cross and fired a swift volley
into the top corner.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)