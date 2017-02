PARIS, April 15 Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier are within Paris St Germain's reach after they slumped to a sobering 2-1 defeat at Lorient on Sunday.

Lorient prevailed through an own goal and a Joel Campbell effort as Montpellier stayed on 66 points with six games left, three ahead of PSG who travel to bottom side AJ Auxerre later on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud reduced the arrears for Montpellier with his 20th league goal this season.

Third-placed Lille stayed on track for a Champions League playoff spot after they thrashed lowly AC Ajaccio 4-1 at home.

Titleholders Lille, on 59 points, lead fourth-placed Olympique Lyon by six points before the seven-times champions' trip to Toulouse on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)