By Julien Pretot
PARIS, April 15 Wasted chances and some
debatable substitutions cost Paris St Germain as they failed to
close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier by conceding a
last-gasp goal to draw 1-1 at bottom side AJ Auxerre on Sunday.
Nene's opener was cancelled out by Anthony Le Tallec three
minutes from time after the Brazilian threw away a couple of
clear chances to make it 2-0 for PSG.
Montpellier, who slumped to a sobering 2-1 defeat at Lorient
stayed top on 66 points, two ahead of PSG, with six games left.
Titleholders Lille have 59 points, six ahead of
fourth-placed Olympique Lyon before the seven-times champions'
trip to Toulouse on Wednesday.
They now trail PSG by five points after the capital side
failed to hold on to their one-goal lead.
"We can't play like that if we want to win the title. We
need to defend with more character," PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti
told a news conference.
"I'm angry at the players. We missed out on a great
opportunity."
Ancelotti's late changes, however, were debatable as he
replaced striker Kevin Gameiro with midfielder Javier Pastore
and Diego Lugano came on for Mathieu Bodmer, leading to a
reshuffling of the defence.
PSG played a good first half and were rewarded after 23
minutes when Nene burst into the area and whipped the ball past
Olivier Sorin.
INCREASED PRESSURE
Auxerre increased the pressure after the break and Kamel
Chafni came close on 53 minutes but his angled shot smashed
Salvatore Sirigu's right post.
Sirigu then pulled off a lightning quick save to parry away
Dennis Oliech's header on the hour.
Nene twice had the chance to double PSG's tally but opted
for some fancy dribbling instead of firing home.
It was, however, Le Tallec who found the back of the net
after Oliech's shot was deflected on to the post by Sirigu and
into the path of the former Liverpool striker who tapped the
ball into the empty goal.
Earlier, Montpellier suffered only their second Ligue 1
defeat in 2012.
Lorient got off to a solid start and had several early
chances through Jeremie Aliadiere and Yann Jouffre.
Montpellier, however, upped the pace before halftime.
John Utaka collected a defence splitting pass from Giroud
but he was denied by Fabien Audard. Giroud's delicate chip also
went just wide.
Lorient then struck when Aliadiere's header bounced off
Bedimo's head into the net in the 69th minute.
Montpellier were clearly unsettled and conceded a second
seven minutes later when Costa Rica's Campbell curled a shot
past Geoffrey Jourdren.
Giroud, the league's top scorer, soon pulled one back but
Lorient held on.
"We were complacent. This defeat will bring us back to
earth," Giroud told French TV channel Canal +.
St Etienne moved up to fifth on 50 points after Max Gradel
and Bakary Sako's goals earned them a 2-1 win against visitors
Stade Brest.
