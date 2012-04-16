PARIS, April 16 Stade Rennes stayed in the hunt
for a Europa League spot when they beat lowly Nice 3-1 in Ligue
1 on Monday.
Rennes, who faced anger from their fans after being knocked
out by third division Quevilly in a French Cup semi-final last
week, are fifth on 51 points.
The team finishing fifth will secure a Europa League playoff
spot if fourth-placed Olympique Lyon beat Quevilly in the French
Cup final on April 28.
Nice are 14th on 34 points, only one point above the
relegation zone.
On Monday, the Roazhon Celtic Kop, reserved for Rennes's
largest fans group, was empty in a demonstration of anger
towards the players.
Rennes went ahead on 23 minutes when Julien Feret fired a
low shot past David Ospina.
Tongo Hamed Doumbia doubled the tally one minute before the
interval with a downward header, only for Francois Clerc to
reduce the arrears shortly before the hour mark with a 20-metre
strike.
Jonathan Pitroipa, however, put the result beyond doubt
eight minutes from time with a fine chip.
On Wednesday, League Cup winners Olympique Marseille, who
have nothing to aim for in Ligue 1, take on Caen, while losing
finalists Olympique Lyon will bid to stay in the hunt for a
Champions League playoff spot when they travel to Toulouse.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)