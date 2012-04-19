PARIS, April 19 After 12 consecutive years in
the Champions League, Olympique Lyon face the prospect of not
playing in Europe's premium club competition next season baring
a spectacular turnaround starting against Lorient on Sunday.
The seven-times French champions are fourth in the
standings, six points behind third-placed Lille, who occupy the
Champions League qualifying spot and travel to Dijon on
Saturday.
After falling at the third qualifying stage in the 1999/2000
season, Lyon have put together a run of 12 straight years in the
Champions League, reaching the semi-finals in 2010.
"I'd like to know what goes through my players' mind but
unfortunately I can't," Lyon coach Remi Garde said after his
side lost 3-0 at Toulouse on Wednesday.
"As long as it's mathematically possible, I can't stop
hoping. But if we continue to be mediocre, it will be tough."
Lyon played poorly in their last two games. Last Saturday
the suffered a 1-0 extra-time defeat against Olympique Marseille
in the League Cup final.
While Garde said his side "lacked freshness", playmaker
Yoann Gourcuff called on everyone at the club to work together.
"The reaction must be collective," he added. "Everyone,
players and staff members, has to do some soul searching so we
end the season nicely."
Lyon will also be looking over their shoulder as
fifth-placed Toulouse trail only on goal difference while Stade
Rennes, who travel to Stade Brest on Saturday, are in sixth only
two points adrift.
Toulouse play at Evian Thonon Gaillard.
The fourth-placed team and French Cup winners secure Europa
League spots. Lyon play third division side Quevilly in the cup
final on April 28
Leaders Montpellier will have the opportunity to put the
pressure on second-placed Paris St Germain, whom they lead by
two points, when they host mid-table Valenciennes on Saturday.
PSG host strugglers Sochaux on Sunday and could be five
points down at kickoff against a side that has not won at the
Parc des Princes since 1990.
They will, however, not take anything for granted,
especially after failing to beat bottom side AJ Auxerre last
Sunday.
"We will have to be more motivated than they are," fullback
Christophe Jallet said of strugglers Sochaux.
"We know it's not a game that will be easy to deal with. We
can see that we, as well as Montpellier, have had problems in
this kind of games."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)