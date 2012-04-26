By Gregory Blachier
| PARIS, April 26
PARIS, April 26 Champions Lille must be
especially wary of the attacking threat posed by Jeremy Menez,
Javier Pastore and Nene when they entertain second-placed Paris
St Germain in Ligue 1 on Sunday (1900 GMT).
"PSG really have a cutting edge," Lille midfielder Benoit
Pedretti told the club's website (www.losc.fr) on Thursday.
"We will have to be very smart and not give them too much
space at the back because they are very fast," he added in a
reference to Menez, Pastore and Nene. "The attacking three make
the difference for them."
Lille, who have 62 points with five matches to go, are third
in the table. PSG have 67, two points behind leaders Montpellier
who visit seventh-placed Toulouse on Friday (1700).
The top two sides qualify for the Champions League and the
team in third go through to the playoff round.
"I think this will be a turning point in the season," PSG
midfielder Mathieu Bodmer told a news conference.
"If we get the chance to win at Lille we must take it
because we will leave them far behind us. It would also help us
put Montpellier under pressure."
Lille could be without playmaker Eden Hazard who is doubtful
with a calf injury.
The in-form Belgian, a target for several top European
clubs, has scored seven goals and set up six more in the last
seven league games.
LILLE FIGHT
"This is our last home match against a top rival," Pedretti
said. "We have an opportunity to show them we are still in the
title race and that we will fight until the end of the season."
Montpellier, this season's surprise packages, looked nervous
when they scraped a 1-0 victory over mid-table Valenciennes last
week while PSG thrashed struggling Sochaux 6-1.
Coach Rene Girard believes his Montpellier team can only
benefit from the Lille-PSG showdown.
"I think this weekend is far more important for those two
clubs," said Girard. "They have much more to lose than we do.
"One of them will lose ground, both of them if they draw. It
could be very good for us."
Toulouse have 53 points, three behind fourth-placed
Olympique Lyon who occupy the Europa League qualifying berth.
Lyon take on third-tier Quevilly in the French Cup final on
Saturday.
Olympique Marseille, who have slumped to 10th after failing
to win any of their last 12 league games, travel to Lorient on
Friday (1900) without injured midfielders Benoit Cheyrou and
Alou Diarra.
Andre Ayew will also miss the rest of the season after
having shoulder surgery on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Dimitri Moulins in Montpellier,
editing by Tony Jimenez)