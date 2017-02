PARIS, April 27 Montpellier powered five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after an early goal from Younes Belhanda clinched a 1-0 win at Toulouse on Friday.

The leaders have 72 points with four matches to go, five clear of Paris St Germain who travel to third-placed Lille on Sunday (1900 GMT).

Belhanda struck after three minutes when he fired the ball past keeper Ali Ahamada from outside the box.

Olivier Giroud, the league's top scorer with 20 goals, then missed a penalty for the visitors in the 58th minute. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)