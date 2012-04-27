* Belhanda's early goal lifts Montpellier
* Marseille suffer 2-1 defeat at Lorient
PARIS, April 27 Montpellier powered five points
clear at the top of Ligue 1 after an early goal from Younes
Belhanda clinched a 1-0 win at Toulouse on Friday.
Elsewhere, Olympique Marseille's woeful run of league form
continued when they lost 2-1 at Lorient.
Marseille have now gone 13 league matches without a victory,
their worst sequence since they went 15 games without a win in
1962.
Montpellier have 72 points with four matches to go, five
clear of Paris St Germain who travel to third-placed Lille on
Sunday (1900 GMT).
Belhanda struck after three minutes when he fired the ball
past keeper Ali Ahamada from outside the box.
Olivier Giroud, the league's top scorer with 20 goals, then
missed a penalty for the visitors in the 58th minute.
"We produced a beautiful performance tonight even if we
could have secured victory earlier," Giroud told the Foot+
television channel.
"This win is worth its weight in gold because all the
pressure is now on PSG."
The one downside for Montpellier was that they missed a host
of chances against seventh-placed Toulouse.
DALGLISH IN STANDS
Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish watched from the stands as
Morocco playmaker Belhanda, one of the players of the season in
Ligue 1, shone once again.
Toulouse created their one clear-cut opportunity in the 30th
minute when keeper Geoffrey Jourdren parried Pavel Ninkov's
powerful shot and Brazilian defender Hilton kicked Franck
Tabanou's rebound off the line.
Giroud followed up his penalty miss by wasting another
chance five minutes later after a pass from John Utaka set him
up for a one-on-one with keeper Ahamada.
Toulouse have 53 points, three adrift of fourth-placed
Olympique Lyon who occupy the Europa League qualifying berth.
At Lorient, Arnold Mvuemba put the hosts ahead with a
41st-minute penalty after full back Jeremy Morel fouled Joel
Campbell.
Kevin Monnet-Paquet converted a Campbell pass after 53
minutes to double the lead before Mathieu Valbuena pulled one
back for Marseille from Loic Remy's 77th-minute cross.
Lorient rose to 12th on 38 points, five clear of the
relegation zone. Marseille are 10th on 41.
