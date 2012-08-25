PARIS Aug 25 Goalkeeper Mickael Landreau made a series of stunning saves to earn 2011 Ligue 1 champions Lille a 2-2 draw after a dramatic match at Nice on Saturday.

Lille remain unbeaten on five points after three games, two behind leader Olympique Lyon who drew 1-1 at Evian on Friday. Nice, who failed to score in their first two games this season, are on two points.

The northerners had taken an early lead thanks to France international winger Dimitri Payet, but had to come back from a goal down in the second half after defender Nemanja Pejcinovic and forward Eric Bautheac scored on either side of the interval to put the hosts ahead.

Lille, who revamped their starting line-up following their Champions League playoff first leg defeat at Copenhagen on Tuesday, levelled on 59 minutes when full back Djibril Sidibe shot past Joris Delle to mark his Ligue 1 debut.

Nice had several chances to score the winner, only to see a brilliant Landreau deny them.

The keeper, who had already kept out striker Alexy Bosetti when one-on-one midway through the first half, parried a powerful Renato Civelli header following a corner kick in the 66th minute.

Six minutes later he made a reflex save to stop a diverted Bautheac free-kick and save a point for Lille.

Bastia, who were promoted from Ligue 2 last season, could climb to top spot after three games if they win at Stade Rennais later on Saturday.

Defending champions Montpellier, who have only one point from two games, host Marseille on Sunday (1500 GMT).

Paris St Germain entertain Bordeaux later the same day, but will be without one of their big summer signings Thiago Silva, who is not fit.

