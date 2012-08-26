PARIS Aug 26 Andre-Pierre Gignac's late goal sent Olympique Marseille to the top of Ligue 1 on Sunday as they won 1-0 at defending champions Montpellier, who are suffering their worst start to a season in 15 years.

Marseille, who were disappointed with their 10th place finish last season, are on nine points while Montpellier lie 18th with one point, without a win after three games for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Girondins Bordeaux, who travel to Paris St Germain later on Sunday (2100 GMT), could join Marseille at the top if they win.

In-form Gignac netted from the left on 77 minutes thanks to a blunder from Montpellier's Geoffrey Jourdren, after Morgan Amalfitano took advantage of a Daniel Congre mistake to steal the ball just outside the box.

The match failed to match its billing as the first high-profile encounter of the season, consisting of a series of technical errors and missed opportunities.

Despite playmaker Younes Belhanda returning from injury, Montpellier struggled to unsettle their rivals.

Their best chance came on 37 minutes when Belhanda hit the woodwork after a fine one-two with Romain Pitau.

Montpellier tried to increase the pace after the break but never really threatened Marseille, who controlled the hosts to claim their third win in a row.

At Saint-Etienne, Romain Hamouma shone as the hosts hammered Brest 4-0 home to clinch their first victory of the season.

The tricky winger set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the box for the opener on 13 minutes, then poked the ball home in the 30th minute after Aubameyang hit the post.

Josuha Guilavogui scored the third after 61 minutes and Aubameyang wrapped it up a minute later.

Saint-Etienne climbed to 10th on three points.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Josh Reich)