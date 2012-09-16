PARIS, Sept 16 Alain Traore's splendid double earned nine-man FC Lorient a 2-1 win at neighbours Stade Rennes on Sunday to fire them into second place in Ligue 1.

Traore put the visitors ahead in the 23rd minute with a stunning shot from 30 metres then doubled his side's lead with a free kick from the same distance minutes before halftime.

Lorient, who had defender Maxime Baca sent off after 32 minutes for a rough challenge on Jonathan Pitroipa, were reduced to nine men not long after the restart when goalkeeper Fabien Audard was shown a red card for fouling Pitroipa outside the penalty area.

Pitroipa pegged one back for the hosts on 71 minutes, who had Cheick Diarra sent off for a dangerous tackle on Traore with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Lorient are on 11 points from five games, one behind pacesetters Olympique Marseille who visit AS Nancy later (1900) while Rennes, who suffered their fourth defeat, are 18th on three.

Olympique Lyon, who are two points behind Marseille, could climb to top spot if they beat Ajaccio at home (1500). (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tom Pilcher)