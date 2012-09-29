PARIS, Sept 29 Kevin Gameiro made the most of his first Ligue 1 start of the season to earn Paris St Germain a 2-0 win against Sochaux that lifted them up to provisional second on Saturday.

Gameiro, who had only played 71 minutes in the league this season, scored a first-half double as PSG confirmed they had reached cruising speed after a stuttering start.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are on 15 points and trail arch rivals Olympique Marseille, who they travel to next weekend, by three points before the leaders attempt to maintain their perfect start away to Valenciennes on Sunday.

PSG, who spent over 200 million euros on transfers since being taken over by Qatar investors last year, were a class apart, dominating possession with a steely midfield marshalled by the impressive Marco Verratti.

Javier Pastore's delicately chipped pass into the path of Gameiro allowed the latter to make it 1-0 with a low shot after 11 minutes. Gameiro doubled the lead 12 minutes from the interval when he latched on to a Maxwell cross from the left.

Gameiro's double made up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's failure to score for the first time in seven PSG appearances.

Later on Saturday, champions Montpellier travel to Nancy (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)