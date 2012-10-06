PARIS Oct 6 Saber Khlifa scored a superb hat-trick to earn Evian Thonon Gaillard a last-gasp 3-2 win at Ligue 1 champions Montpellier on Saturday.

Khlifa scored his third when he fired past goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren with one minute to go to upset Montpellier, who are still to win at home in Ligue 1 this season and lie 13th with eight points from eight games.

Evian are now 14th and level on points with Montpellier who can consider themselves unlucky after they twice hit the bar.

Tunisia's Khlifa put the visitors ahead in the 30th minute when he ran on to a Yannick Sagbo pass and finished between the keeper's legs after Montpellier had given the ball away.

Marco Estrada equalised on 36 minutes with a curling free kick from 35 metres before Montpellier took the lead six minutes later when Souleymane Camara headed home a cross from Karim Ait-Fana.

Younes Belhanda hit the bar with a free-kick as the defending champions pushed hard to double their lead after the break.

Evian, however, levelled when Khlifa curled the ball into the net from just inside the box.

Montpellier then saw a flurry of chances go begging as Jonathan Mensah blocked a Daniel Congre header on the goal line and substitute Gaetan Charbonnier volleyed against the woodwork, before Khlifa stunned the home side with the late winner.

Lille, the 2011 champions, host Ajaccio later on Saturday and sixth-placed Toulouse entertain Valenciennes.

Leaders Olympique Marseille take on last season's runners-up Paris St Germain on Sunday (1900), with third-placed Olympique Lyon visiting Lorient, who are fourth. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)