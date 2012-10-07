PARIS Oct 7 Former Arsenal striker Jeremy Aliadiere's goal ensured Lorient continued their unbeaten Ligue 1 run with a 1-1 draw at home to Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

Lyon took the lead through France's Bafetimbi Gomis volley in the 23rd minute after a superb collective move.

Lorient levelled the score two minutes after the break when Aliadiere tapped in Benjamin Corgnet's neat pass to take his side up to fourth in the table on 14 points from eight games.

Lyon stay third on 15, tied on points with second-placed Paris St Germain, who visit leaders Olympique Marseille later on Sunday (1900 GMT).

Both sides had a flurry of clear-cut chances in an action-packed clash at rainy Lorient.

Lyon, who suffered their first league loss last weekend, were unlucky to see Gomis's half-volley and then a fine lob from Clement Grenier hit the woodwork early on.

However, their efforts were rewarded when Alexandre Lacazette volleyed a Steed Malbranque cross to set up Gomis for the opener.

Inspired by Aliadiere and Alain Traore, Lorient reacted but the latter's powerful shot from outside the box struck the woodwork.

The hosts equalised just after the break and tightened their grip on play although they lacked a finishing touch.

Earlier, Girondins Bordeaux recovered from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Stade Brest, their fifth in the last six league games, which put them sixth on 14 points. Brest are 12th on 10.

Well-organised Brest went ahead when Eden Ben Basat ran on behind the defence to shoot past keeper Cedric Carrasso in the 37th minute.

Bordeaux wasted several chances and saw an early Cheick Diabate effort hit the post but the player netted a deserved equaliser midway through the second half. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)