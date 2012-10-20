PARIS Oct 20 Paris St Germain went to the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday after a Kevin Gameiro header clinched a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Stade Reims.

Reims had a chance to go in front in the 40th minute but Diego's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu after Gregory van der Wiel had handled.

Gameiro, who scored twice last month in the only other league game he has started this season, then headed in a neat cross by Maxwell in the 65th minute.

PSG have 19 points from nine games, ahead on goal difference from Olympique Marseille who visit bottom club Troyes on Sunday (1900 GMT). Reims are sixth on 14 points.

The hosts struggled with an experimental midfield in the first half but Gameiro went close in the 29th minute when his effort was cleared off the line by full back Aissa Mandi.

Reims twice went close at the end of the opening period, Diego failing to convert his penalty and Maxwell clearing a Pape Souare header off the line.

PSG upped the pace after the break and were unlucky when Blaise Matuidi and Jeremy Menez hit the woodwork before Gameiro finally broke through.

Reims almost snatched an equaliser as Julien Toudic's scissors-kick struck the crossbar with five minutes to go.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)