PARIS Nov 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off as leaders Paris St Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season when they lost 2-1 at home against St Etienne on Saturday.

Sweden striker Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card 21 minutes from time after a high kick on keeper Stephane Ruffier's chest as he was chasing the ball.

PSG, who have 22 points from 11 games, were already 1-0 down after Mamadou Sakho had deflected a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cross into his own goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Aubameyang put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd, beating Salvatore Sirigu from close range after being set up by Alejandro Alonso.

Striker Guillaume Hoarau pulled one back with two minutes left when he controlled the ball from a Javier Pastore free kick before firing past Ruffier.

PSG lost two players in the midfield though injury.

Blaise Matuidi was replaced by Bodmer shortly before halftime after taking a knock while Clement Chantome picked up an ankle injury and was substituted by Mohamed Sissoko after the break.

Later on Saturday (1900 GMT), champions Montpellier travel to promoted Troyes and Lille play at Evian Thonon Gaillard.