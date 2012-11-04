PARIS Nov 4 The Ayew brothers scored a goal each as Olympique Marseille closed the gap with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain through a 2-0 win at AC Ajaccio on Sunday.

Andre Ayew scored from a packed goalmouth 10 minutes into the second half and his younger brother and fellow Ghana forward Jordan added the second two minutes from time as Marseille moved to second place on 22 points.

They trail PSG, who lost 2-1 at home against St Etienne on Saturday, on goal difference but have a game in hand.

Third-placed Toulouse, who are three points behind, play Girondins Bordeaux later on Sunday (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)