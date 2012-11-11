PARIS Nov 11 Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Marseille let a winning position slip for the second this week when Fabrice Abriel struck late to hand Nice a precious 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Abriel volleyed home from close range two minutes from time as Marseille again rued a late goal against them after Borussia Moenchengladbach equalised in stoppage-time during their Europa League game on Thursday.

Marseille, who have one game in hand, top the table on 23 points from 11 matches, one ahead of Paris St Germain who visit champions Montpellier later on Sunday.

Olympique Lyon can also claim top spot if they win at strugglers Sochaux.

"It is very disappointing, we had a lot of chances but we were not efficient enough," Marseille centre back Nicolas Nkoulou told French channel beIN Sport.

"We have taken a blow with this result. We clearly lost two points today."

Marseille started strongly and were only rewarded when Andre Ayew headed home from a neat Mathieu Valbuena cross in the 40th minute.

The hosts wasted numerous chances in the first half including a Valbuena penalty after 28 minutes when Nice goalkeeper David Ospina parried the attempt to safety.

Nice pushed hard for an equaliser early in the second half and were rewarded when Dario Cvitanich headed in a Jonathan Eysseric free kick six minutes after the restart.

Marseille went back in front when Valbuena tapped in from close range after 68 minutes and they were heading for their fourth home league success of the season until substitute Abriel snatched a point for Nice, who moved up to 14th on 13 points. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tom Pilcher)