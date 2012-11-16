Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
PARIS Nov 16 Lille missed the chance to move level on points with Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris St Germain and Olympique Marseille when their recent fine run ended with a 2-0 defeat at Lorient on Friday.
Lorient, who had conceded 16 times in their previous four matches, triumphed thanks to goals midway through each half from Gregory Bourillon and Benjamin Corgnet.
Lille, who had won their last three league games, stay seventh with 20 points from 13 games, three pionts behind leaders PSG.
Lorient, who kept only their second clean sheet of the season, move up a place to 10th with 18 points.
PSG, who lead Marseille on goal difference, take on in-form Stade Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.
At the Moustoir, Lorient went ahead in the 24th minute when defender Bourillon headed home from a Yann Jouffre free kick.
Lille came close to equalising early in the second half but Fabien Audard produced a great save to keep out Aurelien Chedjou's header.
Lorient doubled their tally in the 69th with Corgnet beating Mickael Landreau from close range after collecting a through ball from Jeremie Aliadiere after a counter attack. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.