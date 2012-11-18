PARIS Nov 18 Olympique Lyonnais climbed to top spot in Ligue 1 after they easily defeated Stade Reims 3-0 at home on Sunday.

An Anthony Weber own goal just before the break and two second-half strikes sent the seven-times French champions up to 25 points, two clear of Paris St Germain who lost 2-1 at home to nine-man Stade Rennes on Saturday.

Olympique Marseille are third behind PSG on goal difference and could become leaders if they win at seventh-placed Girondins Bordeaux later on Sunday (2000 GMT). Reims are 12th on 15.

Lyon dominated possession throughout the first half but failed to create clear-cut chances and were condemned to harmless long-range efforts.

They broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime after a great Anthony Reveillere effort in the box prompted centre back Weber to accidentally poke the ball into his own net.

Lyon kept control of the game after the break, without really threatening goalkeeper Kossi Agassa.

Bafetimbi Gomis, who handed France a 2-1 victory in Italy in their friendly on Wednesday, eventually doubled the lead with 17 minutes to go with a powerful volley after a Steed Malbranque cross had hit the crossbar.

Lisandro Lopez wrapped it up late on.

Later on Sunday, 17th-placed Nice host Toulouse.